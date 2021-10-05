NOPD seeks suspect in early morning French Quarter homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for a man they believe is responsible for the fatal shooting of an unknown man found shot in the French Quarter in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to an initial police report, Eighth District officers responded to a call of a “male shot” just prior to 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, a man was found lying on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Burgundy Street near the Conti Street intersection. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds and died.

Since then, the NOPD has released an image of the suspected perpetrator. The man can be seen in the image below wearing a black hat, white T-shirt, black pants and black open-toed shoes with what appears to be a white Nike logo emblazoned on the top of the foot strap.

Person suspected of fatally shooting an unknown man in the 400 block of Burgundy Street, Oct. 4, 2021

Investigators are still in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) involved in this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.