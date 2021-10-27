NOPD seeks person of interest in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD)- The New Orleans Police Department seeks Jacquin Johnson for questioning person of interest (POI) on a homicide investigation that occurred on October 4, 2021, in the 400 block of Burgundy Street.

Johnson is an African American male, born May 25, 1985, from Harahan, La.

According to officials Johnson is not currently wanted on criminal charges, but detectives feel he has knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to question him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. John Bakula at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.