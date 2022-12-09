All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

Saturday (Dec. 3) in the early morning the NOPD received report from a victim about being robbed by four suspects in the 700 block of Iberville Street.

Through their investigation, officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the alleged suspects, pictured above.

Some of the suspects arrived in a white BMW bearing Louisiana license plate 492EQU. Another allegedly arrived on foot and the third suspect in the above pictured Acura.

The fourth suspect has been identified as Eric ‘Erica’ Allen

If anyone has any information regarding the identities of the three unknown suspects or information regarding this incident, please notify Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.