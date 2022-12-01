NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans East residents are searching for their puppy after they say it was stolen during a home burglary on Monday.

The New Orleans Police Department says victims reported the burglary in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road, adding that their American Pit Bull Terrier puppy was also missing.

The puppy has a brown coat, weighs about 40 lbs, responds to the name Kash and was not wearing its pink collar when taken.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Kash is asked to contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.