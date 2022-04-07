NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle detectives say was involved in the shooting that injured musician Kermit Ruffins’ then-pregnant girlfriend, Harmonese Pleasant

Around 7 p.m. on March 24, NOPD reports the pictured dark-colored sedan was involved in the Treme/Lafitte shooting in which Pleasant was shot in the stomach.

The child was later delivered and both the mother and baby were “doing fine,” Ruffins later said in an Instagram post, but now, police are working to identify the person responsible.

Investigators believe the car is a dark blue or black Chevy Malibu. License plate information is currently unknown.

Anyone with any information on the car or its driver is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by completing an online ticket, calling 504-822-1111, or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.