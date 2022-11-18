NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery investigation.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15th) around 3:30 p.m. in the Seventh District a security camera recoded the suspect entering a business in the 9500 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he allegedly committed an armed robbery.

Anyone who may know the identity of this subject or has information concerning this incident is urged to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.