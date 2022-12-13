NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A police officer died following a shooting at a home in New Orleans, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were called to a home on Touro Street, about a block from Fillmore Avenue in Gentilly around 8:30 a.m. Police say the original call was for a wellness check.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 36-year-old woman, who had been shot. Although the officer’s identity was not disclosed to the public, Supt. Shaun Ferguson tells WGNO that she had been a nine-year veteran of the NOPD and called the event horrible news.

The incident has been classified as an unclassified death. Homicide detectives say it’s too early in the investigation to determine how the officer died, but they are not ruling out that the gunshot may have been self-inflicted.

Units from several NOPD districts responded to the home and remained on the scene late Tuesday morning.

Neighbors tell WGNO they saw the woman earlier that morning when she needed help with her car. They say they are heartbroken and shocked.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.