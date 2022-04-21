NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An NOPD officer was arrested in New Orleans East on Wednesday after detectives say he was planning to distribute crack cocaine.

Officer Reginal Koeller was taken into custody after detectives executed a search warrant in the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard in Little Woods.

Koeller, an 18-year veteran of NOPD, was placed on emergency suspension following the outcome of the search warrant. He faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm during a drug law violation and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine.

The investigation was a joint effort between the NOPD and the FBI.