NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are in custody and two are sought by authorities after detectives say a car chase in Jefferson Parish continued into Uptown New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, police had staged a perimeter between Carrollton and Claiborne avenues from Neron Place to Short Street as the search for the suspects continued.

A spokesperson tells us two people have been arrested while detectives search for the third and fourth missing suspects. Around 4:30, police secured the scene but there was no word if the suspects had been arrested.

New details confirmed by Sheriff Joseph Lopinto say the chase with the four suspects in a blue Hyundai started in Jefferson Parish and ended when the car crashed into a pickup truck at Claiborne and Carrollton avenues. The driver of the truck was unharmed.

Following the crash, detectives say all four people fled the scene, but only two were apprehended. Several guns were found in the vehicle, Lopinto said.

We’re told one JPSO deputy accidentally discharged his weapon when getting out of his unit. No shots were fired by the suspects.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

