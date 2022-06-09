NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating a double shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The initial call came in at 5:30 a.m. Seventh District officers responded to the intersection of Marques Road and Chef Menteur Highway.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot wound victims. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

NOPD detectives are gathering evidence and information to identify those responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. This remains an open investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. You may remain anonymous.