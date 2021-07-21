NOPD identifies suspects involved in reckless driving exhibition shown in viral Warehouse District ‘donuts video’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ten days after a video went viral showing cars doing donuts in a crowded Warehouse District intersection, the NOPD has obtained arrest warrants for two suspects accused of participating in the illegal exhibition.

On Sunday, July 11, just after 5 p.m., a large crowd surrounded the intersection of South Peters and Saint Joseph to watch as several vehicles recklessly put on a illegal exhibition of donuts and burnouts.

At least one bystander shot video and submitted it to WGNO as seen below.

Eighth District detectives have been feverishly identifying people involved, including drivers, as well as those shown blocking traffic and spectating. During this investigation, the NOPD has identified, including 24-year-old Nickolaz Rodriguez and 23-year-old Cody Hoffpauir.

Nickolaz Rodriguez

Cody Hoffpauir

Rodriguez is being accused of aiding in the obstruction of a roadway during the incident after police say he helped block traffic as the cars performed the dangerous stunts shown.

Meanwhile, Hoffpauir has be identified a one of the drivers at the intersection of Dave Dixon Drive and Le Rouge Lane, which is in connection with the aforementioned incident. Hoffpauir is wanted for reckless operation, disregarding a stop sign and failure to drive within traffic lanes.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents and/or on the listed suspects is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.