NOPD identifies suspect in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has released a photo of what they believe is the man involved in a shooting incident that wounded five people in the 700 block of Bourbon Street at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday.

Eighth District detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man shown below.

Bourbon Street shooting suspect (Photo: NOPD)

The suspect is wanted for shooting four men and one woman.

The victims’ injuries are as follows:

Victim #1: Male, 43, Shot in the left arm

Victim #2: Male, 21, Shot in the left leg

Victim #3: Male, 28, Shot in the right buttock

Victim #4: Female, 30, Shot in the right thigh

Victim #5: Male, 20, shot in the left calf

The alleged suspect fled on foot and was last seen near the intersection of Iberville and Dauphine streets.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the man pictured is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.