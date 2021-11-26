NOPD ends SWAT roll, suspect with two kids still missing

UPDATE: Through investigation, NOPD learned that the barricaded subject in this incident was reported to be inside of the residence with two juvenile children. After exhausting all options and using extreme caution, officers entered the location just before 8:00 a.m. and found it to be clear of any occupants.

As the scene has been deemed clear, the area perimeter has been dropped.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for the suspect in this incident, identified as 47-year-old Robert Moody. Moody is wanted on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Moody and/or the two juveniles believed to be with Moody is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On November 25, around 2 a.m., The New Orleans Police Department declared a SWAT roll in the 7200 block of Northgate Drive, in response to a barricaded subject at the location.

The public is urged to avoid the area while police operations are ongoing.