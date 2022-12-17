All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents.

Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The second suspect, Devin Garrison, was arrested in connection to a robbery in the 200 block of North Rampart Street where he’s accused of robbing two female victims at gunpoint.

According to investigators, through assistance from Crimestoppers both suspects were successfully identified as a person of interests and later arrested after further questioning.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.