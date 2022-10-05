NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heavy police presence remained in New Orleans East Wednesday morning as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a property manager and an officer.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near the 7800 block of Coronet Ct., located in the West Lake Forest area around 10 a.m. We’re told the property manager was accompanied by Deputy Constable, serving an eviction for non-payment of 10 months of rent (about $2,200).

It was then that an unidentified gunman shot the manager in the chest and the officer in the back. The suspect then ran away. It is unclear if the tenant was the shooter.

Both victims were rushed to area hospitals where they have since been listed in stable condition. The names of the victims have not been disclosed.

We’re told the suspect remains at large, but details on his identity have not been confirmed by the NOPD or Constable’s Office. We’ll continue to provide updates from police as they become available.

Our Kenny Lopez spoke with District E Councilmember Oliver Thomas, who was on the active scene as police searched for the suspect.

Thomas said he was fed up and shared his frustration with the violence in New Orleans East. “You can’t even issue an eviction notice today to be safe and be safe, you can’t even go to the gas station, grandmothers, mothers, kids it seems like every day in this city the people who intend to do harm with us have committed some type of war against the citizens in this city.”

He shared the recent experience he had of his family member being a victim of a violent crime in the city. “My family have been victims of violence, people that we know that are close to us. Everybody’s fed up. We need to be as aggressive as getting the shooters, the killers, the carjackers, and the robbers off the street as they are at harming us,” said Thomas.