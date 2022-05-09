NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a mass shooting that happened Friday evening.

36-year-old Alex Madison has been arrested in connection the homicide investigation in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard that left two men dead and four injured.

According to reports, on May 6, NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting at the location.

Upon their arrival, officers located two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead by EMS on the scene, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, NOPD learned of four additional men with gunshot wounds in the incident who arrived at local hospitals for treatment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing to identify additional suspects in this incident.

No additional details are currently available.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jameson Diesburg at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.