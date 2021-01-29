NOPD: Arrest made in shooting that killed a man, injured infant

NEW ORLEANS – An arrest has been made in connection with an Algiers shooting, that left a man dead and a baby girl injured.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 28-year-old Carlos Brown is facing charges of second degree murder, domestic abuse, child endangerment and two counts of simple assault.

The shooting happened January 27, in the 3400 block of Kabel Drive.

A man was shot multiple times and found dead in a vehicle on scene. A baby girl was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay. A woman was also in the car, but not injured.

Later that afternoon, officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of Southlawn Boulevard where Brown was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators say Brown and the victim knew each other and the scenes are connected.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Det. Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300.