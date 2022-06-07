NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to the NOPD, Monday night was another deadly one in the city. Three shootings sent several people to the hospital and claimed the life of one man.

The first shooting happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. in the Desire Area.

NOPD Detectives responded to I-10 West at Louisa Street where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Then around 2:30 a.m., the NOPD was called to the scene of a deadly shooting in the Marigny. The victim in this incident is a 30-year-old man.

Police say they responded to a call of illegal gunfire in the 700 block of Franklin Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner declared him deceased on the scene.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible and a motive. The Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Homicide Detective John Bakulu is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Less than two hours later, the NOPD responded to a call of Aggravated Battery in the 1500 block of Aviators Street.

It is reported that a man and a woman sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. They arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance.