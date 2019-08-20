NOLA Border Patrol arrests 15 illegal aliens caught using fake documents

NEW ORLEANS —U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 15 illegal aliens, including one unaccompanied minor, who were suspected of using fraudulent documents at the Gulf Coast Safety Council in St. Rose, La.

Authorities say the suspects had what appeared to be counterfeit social security cards and driver’s licenses. After a brief investigation, 14 Mexican suspects and one Nicaraguan suspect were found to be illegal aliens and were arrested.

“These arrests represent a beautiful example of Department of Homeland Security components working together to ensure national security,” said USBP New Orleans Sector Chief Gregory Bovino. “Illegal aliens can use fake identification to thwart the E-Verify System used by some corporations. Some of these companies constitute critical infrastructure, such as chemical plants or refineries, where the potential exists for possible terrorist attack or sabotage.”

Bovino added that this type of identity fraud can be detrimental to U.S. citizens.

“The damage stemming from illegal aliens fraudulently using social security numbers can cause serious problems for United States citizens well into the future, including tax issues and poor credit ratings,” he explained.

“Social Security number integrity has enormous financial consequences for the Government, the public, and the business community,” said Adam D. Schneider, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General, Dallas Field Division. “The Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General is committed to ensuring our national security by working with our law enforcement partners to identify people who use fraudulent identification documents and Social Security numbers to hide their true identity.”

The incident is currently being investigated by SSA and Homeland Security Investigations. The 14 adults are currently being held in the St. Tammany Parish jail while awaiting possible federal prosecution from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The unaccompanied minor was processed for removal from the United States, and has been turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement.