NOHSEP Director Collin Arnold suspended without pay after DWI arrest

Collin Arnold Arrested

NEW ORLEANS — Less than a week after his arrest, Collin Arnold, Director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, has been suspended without pay.

According to OPSO booking report, Arnold was arrested and booked for driving while drunk and careless driving on January 7.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Arnold was driving a City-owned vehicle which stuck another vehicle. NOPD was notified and investigated. Arnold displayed signs of being intoxicated, but refused a breathalyzer test. He was subsequently booked into OPSO.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Collin Arnold has been suspended without pay, for 20 days.