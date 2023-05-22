THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that wounded seven people. Two additional people were hurt as the crowd was dispersing, LPSO says.

It happened Sunday night in Thibodaux in the 300 block of Hyland Street around 9:30 p.m. That’s in the Marydale neighborhood.

Investigators say the shots were fired while a crowd was gathered in the street. Seven people were wounded by the gunfire, two women were hurt as the crowd was dispersing.

The ages of the victims have not been released, and there is no word on a suspect or the conditions of the victims at this time. We will continue following this developing story, and bring you updates as they are available.

