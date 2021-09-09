New Orleans teacher murdered in North Carolina after evacuating for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans artist who evacuated for Hurricane Ida was murdered Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gabryelle Allnut was also a teacher at the NOLA Academy of Fine Arts.

Malek Moore, the man accused of killing the 29-year-old, is also accused of committing three other crimes in less than a day in Charlotte and is wanted as a person of interest in a homicide in Greensboro.

Malek Moore is considered armed and dangerous.

