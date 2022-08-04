NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 4, District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that a New Orleans man pleaded guilty to multiple charges that happened in Slidell. According to court documents, 32-year-old Aaron Wells was sentenced to 55 years in prison for carjacking, armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes were committed in December 2021.

According to documents, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, the Slidell Police Department was called to a carjacking that happened at a gas station in Slidell. Officers say that the victim told police that he was starting to pump gas when he was approached by a black male who asked him for the time and then pointed a gun at him and told him to step away from the car. The victim complied and the individual, later identified as Wells took off in the victim’s vehicle and drove towards New Orleans on I-10. The Slidell PD received a description of the vehicle and the license plate number along with the description of Wells and began looking for him.

The Slidell PD worked with Louisiana State Police and the New Orleans Police Department to detain him. Reports show that a deputy from the Slidell Police Department spotted the vehicle near the Bullard Ave/I-10 exit. Wells fled from the police officer and led the Slidell PD on a high-speed chase that ended with Wells crashing the stolen vehicle. After crashing the car Wells fled on foot but was detained shortly after.

Reports show that on August 2, Wells was sentenced by District Judge Scott Gardner to 55 years in prison for armed robbery, 40 years for carjacking, and 20 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In addition to the crimes committed in Slidell, Warren was previously convicted on three counts of attempted armed robbery in New Orleans.