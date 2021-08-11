New Orleans man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy; Used broken-down school bus as stash house

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans man could face up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in court on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice reports that 45-year-old Joseph Brown of Orleans Parish pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 28 grams of crack.

Brown was indicted back in February of 2020 along with four other people: Blake Monroe, Kendrick Demourelle, Kevin Gray, and Lionel Cooley. Court records report the five conspired to sell narcotics in the New Orleans area.

Investigation efforts revealed that the group used a broken-down yellow school bus in the Goose neighborhood. When the five were indicted, police seized a GMC Sierra pickup truck containing nearly two kilograms of cocaine and 430 grams of crack.

Evidence against Brown includes several intercepted communications, physical and video surveillance, seized drugs, and witness statements.

Brown could face up to 40 years of prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 5, 2021.