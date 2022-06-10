NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 8, John Edward Jones pled guilty to Theft of Government Funds.

According to court documents, the 42-year-old New Orleans resident had been collecting Social Security Administration benefits paid to a deceased individual for almost 5 years.

Jones began collecting the money around July 2015 and continued through March 2020.

In total, Jones fraudulently received $40,361 in Social Security Administration benefits to which he was not entitled.

Jones faces up to 10 years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release, a mandatory $100 special assessment fee, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing will be in September of this year.