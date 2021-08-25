Amberly Boyle was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday night, an employee with the New Orleans FBI Field Office was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home of 43-year-old Amberly Boyle Shortly after 10 p.m.

Someone at the residence, located in Clipper Estates, called 911 prompting the police presence.

Upon arrival, deputies learned Boyle, an agent with the FBI New Orleans Office, had allegedly got into an altercation with her wife.

Boyle was arrested after an investigation into the incident. She was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery.

Authorities with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigations on this ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.