New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett arrested for drunk driving, again.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, it was announced that New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett had been arrested for drunk driving, again. According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Brossett was booked into central lockup early this morning.

This is Brossett’s second drunk driving arrest. In June of last year, he crashed a city leased Chevy Tahoe, on Elysian Fields near the I-10 off-ramp. He failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer. Brossett pleaded not guilty but later agreed to pay more than $45,000 in restitution to the city. He also entered a rehab program at Ochsner.

This time, 3rd District Officers were flagged down around 2:30 a.m. and a witness reported seeing a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Officers located the vehicle and were able to positively identify the man as 39-year-old Jared Brossett. He was removed from the vehicle, allegedly refusing to take any test.

The DWI unit was called to the scene and Brossett was taken into custody. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated.

Around 9:00 a.m., Brossett posted bond and was released from central lockup.

Just last week, Brossett and fellow City Council member, Kristin Palmer, endorsed each other for the Council-at-Large seat in the upcoming election.