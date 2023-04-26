BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge has a new name as part of its rebranding, according to the casino’s owners on Monday.

Its new name will be The Queen Baton Rouge in the fall after receiving approval from the state’s gaming control board. According to a news release, the name change is part of “a complete brand transformation” in the venue’s $85 million renovation. The project includes moving the casino to land, increasing space to more than 100,000 square feet and adding gaming, dining and entertainment venues, officials said.

“We are thrilled to introduce The Queen Baton Rouge, a new brand that reflects the excitement and exceptional offerings that have been coming to fruition at Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge,” said Terry Downey, president and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment. “With this comprehensive revolution of The Queen Baton Rouge, we are introducing a new era for the historic property, one that enriches the gaming, entertainment and dining experiences for our guests.”

The casino’s owners said there will be over 750 gaming machines, 18 table games, a newly designed DraftKings Sportsbook and a full-service restaurant and entertainment venue. Three new quick-service restaurants will also be housed at the casino — Shaq’s Big Chicken, Woks Noodle Bar and Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge.

