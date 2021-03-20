New Iberia police searching for hit and run driver who hit parked car that struck home

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police say they need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect involved in a hit and run crash.

It happened in the 300 block of Caroline Street.

According to police, a man driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram was traveling on the road and hit a parked car, which caused the vehicle to hit a nearby residence.

The suspect then crashed the vehicle into a residence and fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, police said.

Police say the estimated cost in damages is approximately $15,000 to $20,000.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.