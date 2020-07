NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police need the public’s help finding a man wanted on first degree rape charges.

27-year-old Delvin Devon Darby is accused of raping a juvenile on July 4.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or at 337-369-2306.

Information can also be submitted at www.P3TIPS.com.

All tips will remain anonymous, police said.