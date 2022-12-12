NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School.

NIPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, authorities responded to New Iberia Senior High School in regards to a gun on campus. As a result of the incident, the school was placed on lockdown.

NIPD confirmed that a gun was located, but could not confirm if a student was taken into custody.

According to the Iberia Parish School District, a “search yielded a loaded handgun and the student was removed from campus by the NIPD.”

Officers are present at the school and will be there for the remainder of the day, NIPD said.

The investigation is ongoing, updates will follow as more information is released.