NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – New Iberia Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a store at S. Hopkins and Field St.

As many people celebrated Easter, community activist and evangelist Donovan Davis shared with News 10 that hearing about the shooting incident was heartbreaking.

“At the scene of yet another grim, horrifying incident in our community,” said Donovan Davis, evangelist, community activist. “We are standing here today on the Passover, which some people call Easter, and it seems like all of the values of righteousness, goodness, and virtue have altogether been forgotten; and now, at this time, I think we as a people need to rise up at this perilous and critical time to do a great work.”

Once on the scene, New Iberia Police and detectives searched the area for answers after the shooting inside the store injured one man. According to the New Iberia public information office Sgt. Daesha Huges, she says the shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday. “There was one male shot in the head. He is in critical condition at the hospital,” said Sgt. Daesha Huges.

Community activist Donovan Davis says he knows the man who owns the store that was shot. “This Asian community has been impacted by this violence where it shows it’s a telling indication that violence is reaching all levels of people,” said Davis. He adds there needs to be more people involved to help stop gun violence in the New Iberia community.

“We’re overwhelmed at this time, and what we need, we need additional bodies. We need additional able people spiritually and who are equipped emotionally and educationally to do a great work within the city,” said Davis. “We need more people who are morally and spiritually strong and civilly and morally healthy in mind and spirit.” He suggests forming a community organization to help stop gun violence.

“A community organization that can help build resources and funds. We can help dispatch teams out in the community to go and speak and lecture and mentor our young youth,” he said. “We’re still embracing the vision of Matthew 28:19 to go and disciple men and disciple young woman.”

New Iberia Police do not have a suspect yet. This is an active investigation. You are encouraged to contact the police department if you have any information.