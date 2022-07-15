NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police arrested a man after he was caught allegedly ‘peeping” into a neighbors bathroom window.

Michael Chesson, 63 was charged with peeping Tom and video voyeurism for the incident in the 500 block of Kirk Street.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said it happened July 8 around 9 p.m.

She said police were called to the home and found Chesson a short time later.

According to Hughes, Chesson admitted during their investigation that he became aroused while looking through the window.

He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish jail with a $30K bond.

Hughes said this is Chesson’s second offense.

She said he was convicted of being a peeping Tom in 2018.