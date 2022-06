NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Another arrest was made in the March 18 shooting on CV Jackson Dr. in New Iberia that left a woman and her child both shot in the head.

According to New Iberia Police, Jaleisha Butler was arrested on the following charges:

Obstruction of Justice

Criminal Mischief

Accessories after the Fact (7 counts)

Filing False Public Records

Butler was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.