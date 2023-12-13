PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The father of an 8-year-old boy who died after weeks of neglect is scheduled to go before a jury Monday.

Brandon Walker, the father of Navin Jones who was unresponsive at his home on North Gale Avenue on March 29, 2022, faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in connection with his son’s death.

The trial has been delayed several times, but Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa has made no bones about the fact that he wants the trial to go off as scheduled. But he has also allowed it to be continued in the past as well.

Perhaps the one thing that might dramatically affect what happens Monday is that Walker’s girlfriend and the boy’s mother, Stephanie Jones, pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against him, if asked.

Stephanie Jones, 37, now faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 100 years when she’s sentenced on Feb. 7, 2024, by Circuit Judge John Vespa. In return for her plea, State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos agreed not to see a life sentence.

When the couple was charged in 2022, prosecutors described the boy as skeletal, emaciated and that he was treated in a “heinous” way.

Below is body cam footage of Peoria police and first responders showing up at Jones and Walker’s home immediately after Jones called 911 to report Navin was cold and lifeless.

The footage shows officers immediately recognizing suspicious activity, including finding issues with Jones’ story and the state of Navin’s body.

Navin weighed 30 pounds when he was found. The room he was in was tied shut. There was urine and feces throughout the room. He had one bed, one dresser, and one toy in the room. There were marks showing alleged abuse, prosecutors have said, on his face, body, arms, and legs.

The little boy had been in the care of his grandmother, Laura Walker, who lived in Washington, but in mid-July 2021, she had to care for a relative out of state. When she returned in early August 2021, both Walker – her son – and Jones refused to return the boy, despite Laura Walker being his legal guardian.

Laura Walker contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the Washington Police Department, and the Peoria Peoria Department in an effort to get the boy back that month but nothing changed.

The family – Brandon Walker, Jones, Navin, and his older brother, then 12 – left the state for Florida where they spent several weeks before returning at some point, likely after the first of the year. In the meantime, DCFS stopped its investigation which was initiated by Laura Walker’s call in November 2021, saying the allegations were “unfounded.”

Later, a month before the boy was found at his parents’ home on North Gale Avenue, DCFS opened another investigation, this time on an anonymous tip. They visited the house on Feb. 22, 2022, where Navin was observed to be “sickly.” He was thin and small in stature. His parents said he ate regularly but couldn’t gain weight.

The boy said he wanted to stay with his parents and the caseworker wrote in a report that the boy was safe at his parents’ home.

On March 29, Navin was found unresponsive at his parents’ home. Stephanie Jones reportedly called police, saying she put him in the shower after she noticed he wasn’t breathing. Navin was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The little boy’s bedroom door had a note, saying “Don’t give Navin any food or drink. Do not let him out of the room. He has what he needs until I wake up.” And while his room was deplorable, the rest of the house, prosecutors have said, was “well-furnished.”

Hoos, when she charged both Walker and Jones in the spring of 2022, said the boy was beaten all over his body and he showed signs of ongoing physical abuse.

Text messages between Jones and Walker, seized by police off their cell phones show that in October 2021, allegedly stated Walker wanted to put the boy in the basement as punishment for urinating on the wall.

Other text messages, according to a transcript of grand jury testimony, seem to indicate Walker knew Navin Jones was losing weight and that he probably needed medical care.

Gary Morris, Walker’s attorney, is pointing the finger at DCFS for not transferring legal guardianship from Navin’s grandmother to Jones and Walker.

He said this was the only way both parents could get Navin medical care when he desperately needed it.

“DCFS has got to be more responsible about getting the guardianship changed from one person to another when they need medical attention because everyone agreed they couldn’t take the child to the doctor and that is a fact,” Morris said.

WMBD reached out to DCFS, where a spokesperson didn’t comment specifically on Navin Jones’ case, but sent the following response.