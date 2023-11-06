All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 24, 2023, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Monroe Field Office was contacted by a pharmacist at a local Walgreens. Authorities were advised that Jennifer Ann Levinson, a Nurse Practitioner in northeast Louisiana, would allegedly periodically call in prescriptions for patients and personally pick them up from the pharmacy.

According to court documents, an arrest warrant was obtained for Levinson along with a search warrant for her residence in West Monroe, La. Authorities also obtained a search warrant for a family clinic in Ruston, La.

During the investigation, investigators learned that Levinson worked for multiple doctor offices and care facilities in North Louisiana as a Nurse Practitioner. On Monday, August 21, 2023, authorities arrived at Levinson’s home and made contact with her. Once authorities were inside the home, they learned that Amber Farmer was in a rear bedroom in the residence and Levinson allegedly asked to speak with one of the agents on the back porch, admitting to writing numerous prescriptions within the last year after she was fired from a Monroe hospital. According to agents, Levinson also admitted that she allegedly picked up prescriptions she called in for patients and kept the pills or split them with the patients.

Levinson allegedly told agents that Farmer was her Xanax supplier. Agents seized an Apple iPhone and a Red Sky Device cell phone during the search. Levinson and Farmer were transported to Metro Narcotics for questioning.

During questioning, Farmer allegedly mentioned that she provided Levinson with Xanax on numerous occasions. The duo advised authorities that there were text messages between the two in reference to pill deals.

Levinson told authorities that she has not worked since being fired from a Monroe hospital during the summer of 2022. She also allegedly informed agents that she thought she could fill new prescriptions because they were refills for previous patients.

Levinson allegedly told agents that she prescribed pills to her friend, who was not her patient, because the friend was having a bad day. Authorities learned that Levinson allegedly prescribed Clonazepam and Diazepam to three of her patients and one of the patients allegedly agreed to bring the prescription to Levinson’s home for money.

Court documents show that Levinson allegedly called in and attempted to get prescriptions for close friends and family members. According to court documents, Levinson allegedly used numerous individuals to fill fraudulent prescriptions and deliver them to her.

On November 6, 2023, Levinson was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Conspiracy to Obtain Controlled Dangerous Substance by Fraud

Conspiracy to Commit Insurance Fraud

26 counts of Obtaining Controlled Dangerous Substance by Fraud

26 counts of Illegal Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Her bond was set at $137,000. She is set to appear in court on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.