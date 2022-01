LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit recently conducted a narcotics investigation that lead to the recovery of 7.6 pounds of high-grade marijuana, valued at $69,100, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

On January 21, the LPD Narcotics Unit, along with the New Iberia Police Department, found that the marijuana belonged to Kan Phounsavat, of New Iberia.

Phounsavat was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute.