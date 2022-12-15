WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Although drug abuse and drug overdoses regularly take place in the Ark-La-Miss, a new drug is responsible for the incline in drug overdose deaths. NBC 10’s Nick Sommer takes a look at the fentanyl effect in the Ark-La-Miss area and how the community can lessen its impact.
Be sure to tune in to NBC 10 News at 10 PM on Thursday, December 22, 2022, to learn more about the impact of fentanyl.
- Family of Ronald Greene to learn if criminal charges will be brought in the case
- Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
- D’Wanye’ Winfield named “Best Player of the Year” by Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club
- Breakers sign two-time HBCU Player of the Year
- Electrifying testimony rocks Lynn Haven corruption case