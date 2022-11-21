ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) –– Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Ronald Haley issued the following statement following the release of footage from the traffic stop where Derrick Kittling was killed. Kittling was fatally shot during a traffic stop by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Anderson on Nov. 6. Kittling was stopped for window tint and modified exhaust.

Attorneys Crump and Haley issued the following statement:

“The newly-released footage in the Derrick Kittling case confirms what we had suspected from our initial review of the facts: Derrick‘s killing was unwarranted and completely preventable. We believe that Deputy Rodney Anderson profiled Derrick from the moment he initiated this out-of-jurisdiction traffic stop for window tint and a modified exhaust.

“Deputy Anderson escalated and demonstrated the use of unnecessary deadly force during this traffic stop. Law enforcement officers who act without consideration of the deadly consequences of using force should not be serving our communities. We are calling for Rodney Anderson’s employment to be terminated immediately –– this community deserves to know that law enforcement in their communities will protect and serve, not inflict deadly harm.”

###

