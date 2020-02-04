Natchitoches police identify third suspect in double homicide

Jaleel Toussan, 22 Jaleel Toussant is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting that happened Monday, Jan. 27 in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street. (Photo: Natchitoches Police Department)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the murder of two people in Natchitchoes whose bodies were found early last week.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 22-year-old Jaleel Toussant is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting that happened Monday, Jan. 27 in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street.

Natchitoches police say when they arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Larry Batiste, of Natchitoches, 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., of Natchitoches, and a woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Batiste and Phillips died from their injuries. The woman was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Arrests warrants were previously issued for 21-year-old Jessie James Petite Jr. and 17-year-old Daereion Latchie, who were both later arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Toussant’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Jaleel Toussant is considered to be armed and dangerous.