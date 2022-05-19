NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday, a Natchitoches man was sentenced for his conviction of aggravated animal cruelty to animals.

Zwerick Hudson was given the maximum sentence, 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, for his severe cruelty case. In 2020 he was convicted after mutilating and killing a small dog with his bare hands.

“This is one of the most egregious cases of animal cruelty I have seen in our parish. Usually, animal cruelty cases relate to malnutrition or neglect. However, in this case, it involved an unprovoked violent and cruel attack on a harmless small dog in the presence of its owner,” said District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington.

Hudson’s two-day trial ended on March 30. His initial sentencing had been set for May 2.