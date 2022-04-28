NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested Wednesday and is facing drug charges after allegedly threatening to get a gun when he became upset with staff at an outpatient clinic.

Harry Ray Parker is charged with disturbing the peace, simple assault, possession of CDS schedule II crack cocaine, possession of CDS schedule I synthetic marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m., the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Parker following a NATCOM911 call from the Natchitoches Outpatient Clinic on the 1600 block of Breazeale Springs Rd.

Employees told 911 dispatchers the man became upset and threatened to go get a gun before leaving. Healthcare workers secured the entrances to the clinic while others gave the dispatchers a description of him.

Deputies found Parker carrying a backpack nearby, and he was arrested without incident. Officers say they found suspected crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the bag, but there was no weapon inside.

Parker was booked in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. His bond is set at $3000.