NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD)— A Natchez, Mississippi man is wanted for a double homicide. The search is on, and Chief Cal Green with the Natchez Police Department says he’s their “most wanted” fugitive.

There are six warrants out for the arrest of 22-year-old Jamointe Davis. He was allegedly involved in a shooting with another suspect on May 5, 2023. Investigators say they opened fire in a crowded parking lot, killing two people and injuring three others.

Three arrests have been made in connection with this shooting, each charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Back in August 2018, Davis was involved in another shooting that injured one woman. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder. He was captured two months later in Tarrant County, Texas, and extradited back to Mississippi.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Natchez Municipal Court confirmed with KTVE the 2018 case is still active.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis is asked to call the Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.

Davis is also wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on one count of aggravated assault. There’s a $5,000 reward available to anyone who can help lead to an arrest and conviction.