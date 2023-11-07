All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 3, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an adult male subject, who allegedly transmitted unsolicited lewd communications to multiple Vidalia minors by way of social media. According to deputies, authorities took over the chat with him engaging in extremely sexually explicit dialogue and making plans to meet the child.

During the chats, he allegedly expressed his intent to engage in sexual activity with the minor, even if they weren’t willing to. Around 6:30 PM, he arrived in Vidalia, La., at which time he was met by detectives and taken into custody without incident. He was found to be in possession of a hatchet, filet knife, and suspected methamphetamine.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old William S. Maxie of Natchez, Miss. He was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Rape, four counts of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor, four counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

The matter remains under investigation.