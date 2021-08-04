Narcotics investigators find more than 30 pounds of drugs in Tensas Parish home

TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they have made a large seizure of drugs in a multi-agency investigation.

According to authorities, several agencies have been investigating narcotics in Northeast Louisiana since January 2020.

According to law enforcement, a federal grand jury indicted Keith Mosley in April of 2021 for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) due to the investigation.

Investigators say in July of 2021 they were given information that Mosely was staying at a home in Newellton and on Thursday, July 29, 2021, they spoke with the homeowner. Troopers learned that Amahry, 19, and Ashley Jackson, 29, of Newellton, were also in the home at the time while they were speaking with the homeowner.

Tensas Deputies and State Troopers say they saw, through the window, what appeared to be ecstasy and loose marijuana on the table; those drugs were obtained after a search warrant allowed access to the home.

During the search, police say they found about seventeen pounds of marijuana, fourteen pounds of cocaine, half a pound of Xanax bars, about one pound of ecstasy, two pounds of crack cocaine, and several grams of methamphetamine in the home.

Investigators also found about $259,000, a money counter, several vacuum sealers, clear plastic bags for packing narcotics, and 8 rifles.

Investigators say Amahry Jackson and Ashley Jackson were both arrested and taken to the Tensas Parish Jail where they were booked.

Law enforcement says they have issued an arrest warrant for Orlando Jackson, 35, of Newellton for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, possession of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transactions involving drug proceeds.

Investigators say, Jackson was not at the residence and the warrant is current and active.

If you want to read the release from their Facebook page, click here.

The following agencies worked on this case: Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from DEA Monroe, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office.