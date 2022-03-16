VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish.

Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail.







Images courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of illegal narcotics activity, which resulted in the seizure of over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and twelve firearms,” according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The charges for each suspect are listed below:

Marvin Morehead, of Vidalia, La.

Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent to Sell

Possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to sell, (2) Counts

Possession of Firearm while in Possession of CDS

Tiffany Morehead, of Vidalia, La.

Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent to Sell

Possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to sell, (1) Counts

Possession of Firearm while in Possession of CDS

Ann Chodyrew, of Vidalia, La.

Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent to Sell

Possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to sell, (2) Counts

Possession of Firearm while in Possession of CDS

Joseph Bonnette, of Ferriday, La.

Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent

Possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to sell, (2) Counts

Possession of Firearm while in Possession of CDS

All four suspects remain behind bars on Wednesday, March 16.