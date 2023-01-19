MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.

According to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD), just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 15, an officer witnessed a vehicle traveling near Hwy. 182 in a reckless manner. The officer initiated a stop on the vehicle.

At the same time, MCPD responded to a call at a nearby business in regard to shots being fired. Officers arrived and determined that the description of the subject matched the description of the subject driving recklessly.

After an investigation from MCPD detectives, the driver, Jacob Turner, 33 of Napoleonville, was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail. According to reports, Turner was allegedly involved in an altercation with another person in the business. The argument moved outside where the two individuals got into a fight. When one of them re-entered the business, Turner brandished a firearm and shot into the front door. Multiple people were in the business at the time. Turner then ran from the area where he was later stopped by the MCPD officer.

Turner was charged with:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Illegal Use of Dangerous Instrumentalities

Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Disturbing the Peace

Disregard of Traffic Controls

Improper Turning

No Driver’s License

No Insurance

Turner remains in jail waiting for court proceedings.