ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An accused 54-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Tyrone Cheavers, 54, of Napoleonville, to raping a person with disabilities.

Detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Cheavers.

Cheavers was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.