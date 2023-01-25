OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the stand-your-ground law as his defense.

Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on January 11th.

A week later, Barnes was released on a $150,000 bond after an Aniah’s Law hearing was held in his case,

“The decedent Mr. Gray came to my client’s home with a weapon, they had a disturbance, and Mr. Gray pulled a weapon on my client and my client subsequently shot him,” Barnes’ attorney, David Harrison said.

Barnes is now claiming the stand-your-ground law as his defense

The law states, “You can use deadly or physical force to defend yourself if you are in fear of imminent serious physical harm or death.”

“Classic stand-your-ground defense because number one my client was in his home,” Harrison said. “Number two he had a reason to be there and be suspicious of Mr. Gray’s intent because he was in fear for his life when he pulled a weapon on him and intended to shoot him. My client obviously defended himself.”

Barnes now awaits a grand jury hearing which is scheduled for March.

If Barnes is indicted, Harrison says they will request a stand-your-ground hearing.

We spoke with friends and family of gray over the weekend, as they were releasing balloons into the dale county sky to honor their lost loved one.

“They say it was self-defense, but I don’t believe in my heart that it was self-defense,” Gray’s friend, Lezeric Jeffries said.

“It just doesn’t make no sense. It doesn’t. How self-defense how,” the mother of one of Gray’s children, Searra Allen said.

Harrison says that Gray has a criminal history and should not have been in possession of a gun.

According to court records, Gray does have some previous charges in Dale County.

“I feel like if he didn’t have if Mr. Gray didn’t have a gun,” Harrison said. “Against he shouldn’t have had a gun. He was on probation. He was a convicted felon. If he wouldn’t have had a gun this wouldn’t have happened.”