ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A 25-year-old Alexandria man led Alexandria Police Department officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning in an effort to escape officers attempting to arrest him on a second degree murder warrant.

The suspect, Eric Macon, was wanted by APD in reference to the murder of Christopher Celestine that occurred March 19, 2022, in the 700 block of Fred Loop.

APD detectives, SWAT Team members and United States Marshal’s Task Force officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on Macon’s vehicle in the 3100 block of Monroe St. Macon refused to surrender and fled the scene in a 2006 Toyota Highlander. Officers pursued Macon through the city until he attempted to return to his residence, located near Prospect and Monroe St. Macon crashed his vehicle into his own garage and attempted to take shelter inside of his residence. After a brief standoff with the APD SWAT Team, Macon surrendered and was taken into custody.

After taking Macon into custody, it was learned a 2-year-old child was inside the vehicle during the pursuit. The child was not injured. Macon was booked into RPSO jail and charged with the outstanding warrant for second degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

He was charged with additional offenses of cruelty to a juvenile, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.